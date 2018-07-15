Most people killed by Georgia police test positive for drugs

GBI photo of CO2-powered BB air gun a homicide suspect was carrying when he was shot by Savannah-Chatham police officer on Jan. 21.

ATLANTA - State officials say two-thirds of the people killed by Georgia police officers in 2017 and 2018 had drugs in their system, including marijuana, meth and cocaine.

Data obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that out of 61 people killed by officers, 40 tested positive for a variety of drugs. Testing that detects drugs was either not completed or not submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for six of the autopsies done on the people killed.

With the number of deadly officer-involved shootings in Georgia on track to double 2017's total, GBI Director Vernon Keenan says law enforcement leaders are looking for answers.

“Drugs are a factor in a majority of the cases,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the newspaper.

Records showed 16 of the 40 involved tested positive for marijuana, followed by amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Autopsy data does not indicate what role the drugs played in the encounters with police, but experts believe drugs and mental health are the primary factors behind the increase in number of officer-involved shootings.

AJC reported that 30 people were shot and killed by police officers in Georgia in all of 2017, and the state had surpassed that total early July 2018.

