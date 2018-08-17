Mother indicted on murder charge after son's hot car death

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The mother of a 7-month-old Georgia boy who died after he was left in a hot car was indicted on second degree charges of murder and cruelty to children, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

If convicted, Rhae Odum, 28, faces a prison sentence up to 30 years, the Police Department said. She has been held in the Camden County jail without bond since her June arrest.

The coroner's office determined Odum's son died of hyperthermia after he was left in a vehicle outside a Quality Inn.

Investigators said the child had no pulse and police were not able to revive him. According to police, physical evidence, witness statements and her own comments led to her arrest.

News4Jax learned Odum was also arrested in April on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

