Mother accused of murder in son's hot car death arraigned

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The mother of a 7-month-old Georgia boy who died after he was left in a hot car outside a South Georiga hotel in June pleaded not guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge and cruelty to children.

Rhae Odum, 28, faces a prison sentence up to 30 years if convicted, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

The coroner's office determined Odum's son died of hyperthermia after he was left in a vehicle outside a Quality Inn.

Investigators said the child had no pulse and police were not able to revive him. According to police, physical evidence, witness statements and Odum's own comments led to her arrest.

Odum has been held in the Camden County jail without bond since her arrest.

