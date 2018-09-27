Movie sequel to ‘The Shining' filming on St. Simons

Selena Anduze, who plays Apron Annie in the film, is among the cast and crew seen on the beach set on St. Simons Island Wednesday.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A movie sequel to Stephen King’s horror classic “The Shining” has begun filming on the Georgia coast.

Filmmakers set up vehicles including large RVs, a tent, beach chairs, a picnic table and a fire pit on the beach at St. Simons Island for scenes being shot Tuesday and Wednesday for the movie “Doctor Sleep,” based on King’s 2013 book of the same name, The Brunswick News reported.

The Warner Brothers production stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, last seen as a child with psychic powers in the Stanley Kubrick-directed 1980 film “The Shining.”

A filming permit issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the scenes being shot on St. Simons Island feature a group of actors camping on the beach.

People strolling in the sand while the film crew was setting up stopped for a glimpse of Hollywood in action.

“It’s not my kind of movie, I’m not a horror fan,” said island resident Laurel Barnes. “But it’s fascinating to watch them do this.”

Donna Bassett, another island resident, was taking a close look at the cars, trucks and RVs being used.

“There’s so much detail there,” Bassett said. .On the side of the RV it says ‘Vengeance.’ I think they painted it on there.”

Scenes for “Doctor Sleep” are also being shot in the coastal city of St. Marys.

Georgia officials recently said the past year was the busiest ever for movies and TV shows filmed in the state. There were 455 movie and TV productions filmed in Georgia during the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30. Those projects brought $2.7 billion in direct spending to the state.

Recent Georgia movie projects include Mark Wahlberg’s action movie “Mile 22” and a live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Both films opened in theaters Friday. Upcoming TV seasons of Netflix’s “Ozark” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” were also shot in Georgia.

