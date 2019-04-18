Nao Santa Maria replica docked at Brunswick Landing Marina

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The replica of Nao Santa Maria, one of the most famous ships in exploration, has made a stop at the Brunswick Landing Marina while on tour.

The tall ship replica sailed into Brunswick on Wednesday and will be docked at the marina until Sunday.

The goal of the ship is to retrace its history to promote the columbine exploration. Christopher Columbus led the expedition in 1492, leading to the discovery of America.

The foundation that organized the tour said the ship, which was built in 2017, is on a promotional tour for the next few years to promote history, tourism and culture.

While the Nao Santa Maria replica is at the Brunswick Landing Marina, there will be guided tours on five decks open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Crew members will describe what it would have been like to sail aboard her more than 500 years ago.

Tickets are now available at naosantamaria.org.

Also on Wednesday, the Privateer Lynx tall ship sailed into Brunswick. The tall ship is a replica of an 1812 privateer with the same name. The ship, out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, is a famous topsail schooner replica with a mission to teach youth about maritime history during the 1812 War, when it was fighting for American independence and for fair trade.

The Lynx will be docked at the Brunswick Landing Marina until April 28, offering free dockside deck tours, along with offering its award-winning educational programs to schools and youth groups. The Lynx and crew are also offering daily public sailing, which is a public 2½-hour interactive sail, but most days have already sold out.

According to the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance, the Lynx will then sail to St. Simons Island, where it will be docked at the pier from April 25-29. There will be free public dockside deck tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25-27. There will also be public sailing, but most sessions have already sold out.

Tickets for the public sailing are available at tallshiplynx.com.

