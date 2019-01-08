Nationwide search underway for mom, two children reported missing in Georgia

Edwards is believed to have her two children with her, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards.

MONROE, Ga. - A nationwide search is underway for a mother and her two children who have been missing since December 22.

They are missing from Monroe, Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The mother is Kenyah Randall-Edwards, 16, and is believed to be with her two children, Kensharri Randall-Edwards, 2, and Shariah Randall-Edwards, 1.

"Kenyah and her children, Kensharri and Shariah, may still be in the local area or they may travel to Covington, Georgia or Brooklyn, New York," the website said.

Kenyah Randall-Edwards is described as 5'4, having brown hair and weighing around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-267-6557.

Fore more information, click here.

