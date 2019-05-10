Neighbor: Military security badges missing after home, car burglaries

This surveillance photo was shared by neighbors on the night of the burglaries.

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Residents of the Summerfield subdivision in Kingsland said they're concerned after two homes and several cars were burglarized, and one neighbor said his military security badges are missing.

Amy Taylor said she was asleep in bed when she heard someone trying to break through her glass door early Wednesday morning.

"I heard something that sounded like fireworks," Taylor said. "My security cameras, they were ripped out."

Taylor said the burglars threw a rock at her glass door twice. She said they also kicked in another door.

"I said, 'If you come in, I have a gun. I will shoot you," Taylor said.

According to Taylor, it was enough to scare them away. Taylor said they didn't take any of her belongings, but they did about $1,500 worth of damage to her home.

"I hope they (police) catch them, and I hope they bring justice to them."

A neighbor believes his security badges to the military base were taken during the burglaries. A request for comment from the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay spokesperson was not immediately returned on Thursday night.

Neighbors said Kingsland police were investigating.

