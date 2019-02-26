Can facial reconstruction technology solve decades-old mystery?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Advocates hope technology will help solve a 20-year-old mystery and give a name to a boy whose bones were found in the woods near a Georgia church cemetery.

The remains were found on Feb. 26, 1999, near a small church cemetery on Clifton Springs Road in South DeKalb County.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released images Tuesday, using facial reconstruction software, that show what the little boy might have looked like in life.

The boy has remained unidentified for 20 years, and NCMEC wants to give him his name back.

He is estimated to be between 4 and 8 years old. He was about 4 feet tall and weighed about 50 pounds.

"Investigators determined that the young boy was of African American descent ... and likely died about 3-6 months prior to discovery," NCMEC said. "He was found wearing an XL blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt, size 3 red denim jeans, and size 11 Timberland boots."

The results of advanced forensic analysis of his bones and teeth suggest that the child was likely born and raised in the southeast United States, most likely Georgia or Florida, advocates said.

Click here to see more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.