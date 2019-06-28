Charges mount against Glynn County commissioner, his wife

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn County commissioner and his wife, already facing 15 counts of violating Georgia insurance code, were indicted this week on six additional charges, including two counts of insurance fraud.

The couple is accused of defrauding customers who paid for workers’ compensation and other lines of insurance.

Bob Coleman and his wife, Sherry, owned Coleman Insurance Agency for 44 years. The business has now closed.

Bob Coleman is still serving his third term as the Post 2 At-Large commissioner for the county.

In an email to the Brunswick News on Thursday, Coleman denied taking customers’ money to use for his own benefit.

“The presumption of innocence dates all the way back to the ancient Babylonian Code of Hammurabi, and was bolstered by the Greek statesman Demosthenes who wrote about the importance of not calling people criminals before they were convicted,” Coleman wrote. “It is my fervent hope that the time-honored principle of the presumption of innocence would be the guiding standard for the people of Glynn County.”

Sherry Coleman told News4Jax on Friday that she has at this time.

The case is still under investigation and there is the possibility of additional victims and charges. The District Attorney’s Office said it can’t comment because it’s an open investigation.

Glynn County resident Juanita Harper is not shocked to hear a public official is accused of a crime.

"The world today is so corrupt," Harper said.

