New quarter design unveiled featuring Cumberland Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Mint, National Park Service hosted a ceremonial launch of a new quarter on Thursday, at the Camden County High School Auditorium. Elected officials and dignitaries from across the state attended the event.

"The program was great," said Martha Williams, "The artist who designed the quarter was there and they gave all of the children who attended one of the new quarters."



As part of the launch ceremony, Southeastern Bank exchanged cash for rolls of the Cumberland Island quarters. The event kicked off with music from the Camden County High School Band Ensemble and attendees were welcomed by the Master of Ceremonies Nicole Thompson and Jalen Johnson. The presentation of colors was completed by the Camden County High School Navy JROTC, the pledge by Allison Smith and Trenae Miller, and the National Anthem by Camden County High School Fine Arts Academy's Volume One. Superintendent Gary Ingram of Cumberland Island National Seashore and Acting Deputy Director David Croft of the US Mint were honored guests and made remarks.



“As a local community bank with 130 years of history right here along the Cumberland shoreline, we’re honored to have been selected as the official bank sponsor for the Cumberland Island National Seashore Quarter Launch Coin Exchange, joining the U.S. Mint and National Park Service for this very exciting event,“ said Shannon Sasser, Vice President and Branch Manager of Southeastern Bank in Kingsland.



Southeastern Bank will host a second coin exchange event on Friday, September 7th from 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at all branch locations. The September 7th event is open to the public and will allow people unable to attend the official launch event to have a chance to take home the Cumberland Island National Seashore commemorative quarters, while supplies last.

Southeastern Bank has 10 locations throughout coastal Georgia and northeast Florida that include Darien, Brunswick, Richmond Hill, Folkston, Nahunta, Woodbine, Eulonia, Kingsland, Callahan and Hilliard.



The Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter is the 44th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.