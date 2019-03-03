New rules could go in effect for electric bikes, scooters in Georgia

ATLANTA - New laws being considered at the Georgia state Capitol would regulate electric bikes and scooters in the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the machines are also the focus of new rules in some local communities.

One of the bills proposed in the General Assembly would ban users from parking the devices on sidewalks and in other places where they could obstruct pedestrians, cars, and trucks.

A separate proposal would allow electric bikes capable of traveling no more than 20 mph to travel on bike paths, but it would ban faster ones from those paths.

