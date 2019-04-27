Off-duty Coast Guardsman spots man sitting on capsized boat, makes rescue

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. - A man was rescued from his capsized boat Friday after an off-duty Coast Guardsman spotted him in waters near Cumberland Island, Georgia, officials said.

The Coast Guard Chief Matthew Hare notified watch standers after he saw the man sitting on the capsized 16-foot boat around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hare rescued the man from the water and took him to the Fernandina Harbor Marina.

"Even when we're out of uniform, we as Coast Guardsman are always on duty," Hare said.

The boater was reported to be in good condition.

