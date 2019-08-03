One year later, firefighters reunite with baby girl they delivered

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Glynn County Fire Rescue celebrated a happy reunion with one family Friday, nearly one year after firefighters helped deliver a baby.

Squad 1, Squad 8 and Engine 3 responded to a call for childbirth on September 11, 2018. After a successful delivery, the men took a celebratory picture with new mom Angelica and newborn Prayleigh.

On Friday, Angelica and Prayleigh stopped by the station to say thank you.

The same firefighters took another picture with mom and baby just nine days before Prayleigh's first birthday.

Glynn County Fire Rescue posted the reunion to their facebook page.

