Park service wants your opinion on visitor use of Cumberland Island

ST. MARYS, Ga. - The National Park Service is working on a visitor use management plan for Cumberland Island and wants your input on how to best preserve the beauty of the pristine park while enhancing the experience of tourists.

Public listening sessions will be held to get opinions from a variety of people on the best way to move forward while ensuring the protection of natural, cultural and scenic resources and values.

The plan will identify strategies to enhance visitor enjoyment and protect resources while determining the appropriate kinds and amounts of visitor use for the park.

Comments, suggestions and concerns can also be submitted by clicking here.

Members of the public are invited to attend one of two public listening sessions to learn more about the plan and share their ideas.

The first will be held April 12, from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Elementary School, 600 Osborne St., St. Marys, Georgia.

The second will be held April 13, from 2 until 5 p.m. at REI in Atlanta, 1800 NE Expressway NE, Atlanta. The National Park Service will accept written comments at the open houses and online.

Cumberland Island is the largest barrier island off the coast of Georgia, encompassing more than 36,000 acres of maritime forests, salt marsh, and beaches. The island is also home to more than 9,800 acres of congressionally designated wilderness. The island’s natural and cultural resources provide a rich and diverse habitat for wildlife and offer a glimpse into the long history of coastal Georgia. The seashore is accessible by pedestrian-only passenger ferry from the historic community of St. Marys.

