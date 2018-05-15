Protest planned for removal of ban against Charlton County grad

FOLKSTON, Ga. - A protest for the removal of a ban against a Charlton County graduate is planned for Tuesday night.

Chaquoya Brown, who was the 2016 Charlton County High homecoming queen, was banned from her high school for life for what she said was an unjustifiable reason.

Brown and her family said Brown, a recent graduate, stopped by the campus during the lunch period as a visitor to see her sister and say goodbye to friends before she left for Kennesaw State University, where she attends college.

While on campus, she got into an argument with the assistant principal. He asked her to leave, and when she refused, police served her with a criminal trespass warning.

The enforcement of the trespass means she could be arrested at any point for walking back on school property. She noted that the school system had to grant her a one-night reprieve last fall so she could come back and crown the next homecoming queen.

Brown said she's worried about moving back home after college, eventually raising a family, and not being allowed on school property.

The protest will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charlton County Board of Education.

