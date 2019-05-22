Police: 14-year-old killed when driver evading cops crashed

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A teenage girl's family, school and community is mourning her life, which was lost when a speeding car crashed into a fence post in western Glynn County last week

Kylie Burgess, 14, was killed and two boys injured when a car that had eluded police left Williamson Avenue on a curve and crashed and overturned, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident report released this week shows Glynn County police were pursuing a Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang racing at speeds clocked up to 104 mph about 2:30 a.m. May 12 on Highway 82, but the officer stopped when the Charger pulled over on Ratcliff Road.

As the original officer awaited backup, the driver of the Mustang walked up “out of breath and extremely scared," telling the officer that he had crashed, according to the initial Glynn County police report obtained by Brunswick News.

Police found the car lying on its side with Burgess, of Hortense, dead and 17-year-old Armen Jordan, of Waycross, trapped inside.

Jordan was cut from the car by paramedics and flown by air ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville. The driver, Austin Moore, 17, of Blackshear, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for evaluation. He has been charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and homicide by vehicle.

Authorities said the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the two passengers were not.

Kylie, an eighth-grade honor student at Brantley Middle School, was remembered at a funeral at her church in Waycross and buried last Thursday.

"Heaven gained a beautiful new angel and we lost more than words can ever express," a spokesperson for the family posted on a GoFundMe page asking for funds to help pay for funeral costs.

"Her smile would light up the school! She will truly be missed by all of us here," the school posted on its Facebook page. "We send our most sincere condolences to Kylie's family and friends. Please keep Kylie's family, friends, teachers, and school in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.