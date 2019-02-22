Police: $26K worth of antique coins, shark teeth stolen from gift shop

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A St. Simons Island store owner discovered more than $26,000 worth of antique Spanish coins and shark teeth missing this month, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The theft was reported Feb. 10 at the St. Simons Island Beach Bum gift shop on Mallory Street.

The store owner told police he suspected two men, and maybe a third, were responsible for the thefts, while he was busy with other customers.

A police report shows a clear display case containing 27 Spanish coins was stolen. The report also states the glass top had been pulled off the shark tooth case and it appeared several shark teeth had been taken.

According to the police report, the shark teeth and antique Spanish coins taken were worth $26,407.

