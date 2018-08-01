Police: 3 men arrested in deadly Glynn County shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, the Glynn County Police Department announced Wednesday

Ronald Anthony Bagley Jr., 20, of Glynn County, is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old John Dusty Evans, who police said died after being shot multiple times.

When officers responded about 9 p.m. July 25 to the shooting on Lake Drive, off of U.S. Highway 17, police said they found Evans with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Evans was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition. Evans died from his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators arrested Bagley Jr. on a charge of aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, police said, Bagley Jr. was charged with murder in connection with Evans' shooting death.

Police also arrested two more Glynn County men on Friday in connection with the shooting.

Ronald Anthony Bagley Sr., 43, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jonathan Hutchinson, 33, is charged with making false statements.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 912-554-7825.

