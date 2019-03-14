Police: 5-year-old boy run over by car dies at hospital

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 5-year-old Brunswick boy died after he was accidentally run over by his mother Wednesday night, according to The Brunswick News.

The Georgia State Patrol said it happened around 6:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Homes housing complex.

According to The Brunswick News, the mother drove into the parking lot and handed snacks to her son, who was playing with his friend. The boy took the snacks, walked away and tripped in front of the car.

The mother was talking to the other child and didn't realize her son fell, investigators said. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

