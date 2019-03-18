Georgia police ask for help identifying man hit, killed by vehicle

JONESBORO, Georgia. - Authorities in Georgia are asking for help identifying the body of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Clayton County Police Department said the body of a man was found on March 4. He was in a horrible accident.

Deputies said the young man is believed to have been between 16 and 19 years old. He is described as a black male, around 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighed around 160 to 190 pounds.

He had black hair and brown eyes with two tattoos on his body, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Clayton County Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 770-477-3747.

