Police: Cocaine found in man's shoe after DUI arrest

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A man charged with DUI after a traffic stop in Kingsland is also facing drug charges after a search turned up a baggie of cocaine in his shoe, police said.

According to the Kingsland Police Department, Afolabi Smith, 22, of St. Marys, Georgia, was pulled over after he failed to use a turn signal while changing lanes.

Police said the officer noticed a smell of alcohol during the traffic stop and Smith failed field sobriety tests.

He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and when he was searched during the booking process, a clear baggie containing a white powdery substance was found in his shoe, police said.

The substance turned out to be 27.5 grams of cocaine, according to Kingsland PD.

Smith was also charged with possession of cocaine, driving without a license and erratic lane change.

