Police: Georgia father was texting when he ran over toddler twice

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A father was texting when he ran over his toddler son twice in his driveway in May, a Columbus, Georgia, police officer testified Tuesday.

Trenton Cook, 24, is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failing to exercise due care, both misdemeanors.

Officer Chad Daugherty said Cook was coming home from work May 8 when his 2002 Ford Explorer ran out of gas on Victory Drive, and had to call a friend to help him before he could continue on to his home at 2438 Bond Ave., where he arrived around 2 p.m.

According to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Cook waited until his girlfriend's children went inside to pull into his driveway. As he pulled in, he felt a bump, and then another while reversing. He discovered he'd run over 22-month-old Zakai A. Cook, who later died from a head injury.

Daugherty says cellphone data shows Cook had sent a text while pulling in. Police found no evidence of intent, and public defender Lindsey Brown said it was an accident.

The judge agreed and set Cook's bail at a total $2,800.

