Police: Man shoots 24-year-old in chest in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 27-year-old man was charged with shooting an acquaintance in the chest Tuesday morning in Brunswick, police said.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, Janarvis Tillman is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said Tillman shot Travis Brice, 24, on Johnston Street about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Brice was wounded in the chest and was in stable condition at Southeast Georgia Health Systems, police said.

According to police, Tillman and Brice "are familiar with each other."

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent witness at 912-267-5516.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.