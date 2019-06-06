Police need help locating missing Glynn County teen

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager believed to be in danger.

Alexis Alexander, 18, left her residence on Petersville Road Tuesday evening and has not been heard from since.

Police believe Alexis may be a danger to either herself or others.

Alexis is described as a white female, having brown curly hair and blue eyes. She is 5’00” in height and weighs 220lbs. Alexis was last seen wearing a maroon tank top shirt, maroon jogger style pants, and black knee-high boots.

If you have information call the Glynn-Brunswick E-911 Center at 912-554-3645, the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333, or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.