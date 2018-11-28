Police: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A man was hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition after an overnight shooting, the Glynn County Police Department.

According to police, the 22-year-old man arrived at the Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus emergency department with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Though the man told officers he was shot in the area of Ninth and Norwich streets in Brunswick, police said they found no evidence to prove a crime happened in that location.

The man also told officers he was taken to the hospital by an unknown person, but police said they later learned he was driven by friends.

Police said the man was later airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who may have heard gunshots around midnight, is asked to call 912-554-7802.

