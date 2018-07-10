Protests over Kingsland police officer's killing of man escalate

KINGSLAND, Ga. - For the second afternoon in a row, people gathered in Kingsland Tuesday to demand answers in the death of Tony Green, who was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop late last month.

The officer who shot Green, Zechariah Presley, was arrested days later on a manslaughter charge. He was also fired.

The group carrying signs and chanting, "No justice, no peace," wants more information about Green's death and is calling for the charges against Presley to be increased to murder.

Mack Knight, who was Green's pastor, rallied with dozens of other people Tuesday at Kingsland City Hall, asking the mayor and police chief to talk to Green's family.

Knight and the demonstrators were back for a second day after what he described as unfair treatment during Monday night's City Council meeting. Knight said he went to council with other community members asking for an independent committee for future police incidents as a preventive measure.

Knight says he understands that city officials cannot talk about the shooting, but he would expect them to at least show Green's family empathy.

"We tried to get a general statement from the mayor and the city as to why they have not said anything to the family or the community, and we feel they returned to business as usual," Knight said.

Records obtained by News4Jax showed that Zechariah Presley admitted to domestic violence before being hired by Kingland Police Department. Knight and others say that should never have happened.

"Why wasn't this officer suspended? Why wasn't he reprimanded? Why wasn't this officer sent back to training? Why wasn't he fired before this incident?" Knight asked.

Presley's attorney told News4Jax he looks forward to his day in court.

Green's supporters said they will continue to rally and they will stop supporting area business until someone with the city government talks to them.

