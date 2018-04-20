Remains of missing Georgia teacher found 3 years later

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Deputies say human remains found along a highway in Georgia have been identified as those of a high school teacher reported missing three years ago.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said deputies do not believe 62-year-old Larry Bolen was the victim of a crime.

Bolen had been missing since May 2015 when he was last seen by family at his Douglasville home. His vehicle was found unoccupied at Hunter Park several days later.

Children hiking in the woods discovered his remains Wednesday night by Interstate 20, approximately two miles from the park where his vehicle was found.

The Douglas County School System said in a statement that Bolen taught English for nearly three decades.

The cause of Bolen's death has not been determined.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.