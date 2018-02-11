Rural Georgia city raises money for police chief with cancer

LEESBURG, Ga. - A rural Georgia community is raising money to help its police chief battle cancer.

WALB-TV reports hasn't missed a day of work since doctors diagnosed him with cancer for the third time last year. The chief says he's like a car battery: "Charged up in the mornings and run down in the afternoons."

A fundraiser organized by business leaders is scheduled for Saturday with live bands, barbecue and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 and organizers say every dollar raised will go to Moore to help him pay medical bills.

Jimmy Cooper is president of the Bank of Lee County. He says Moore has given much to the community and "now it is our opportunity to give back to him."

