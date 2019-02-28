Should Georgia public schools undergo threat assessments every 4 years?

GEORGIA - The tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has led to police changes in Florida schools. Now those changes are heading north to the Peach State.

A bill making its way through the Georgia legislature would make certain requirements, if signed into law.

Public schools in Southeast Georgia would have to undergo threat assessments every four years if a new school safety bill is signed into law. The Department of Education already conducts school safety assessments, but the bill sets a time frame for them. These assessments are already extensive. The report is 10 pages long and covers everything from whether visitors are required to sign in to evacuation routes.

Public schools would be required to conduct annual violence and terrorism response drills. A new position called "School Safety Coach" would be added along with an app that would allow students and others to report suspicious activity.

Some policies under the current safety plans for Georgia schools include requiring inspectors from the Department of Education to check the areas within schools to make sure they’re properly monitored, doors are secure and an emergency/crisis plan is in place.

Those in favor of adding the rules as outlined in this new bill say it would make schools that much safer.

The bill must first pass the Georgia house before these changes are implemented.

