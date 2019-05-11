Savannah debuts new on-demand ride program

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The City of Savannah has started a new on-demand ride service through an app called Downtowner.

WTOC-TV reports rides will be available between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. but must begin and end within the borders of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, East Broad Street, Park Avenue and the Savannah River.



The new app is a result of the "Parking Matters Study" conducted by the city and will be evaluated after a six-month trial period. A city news release says staff determined on-demand transportation would be more cost effective in comparison to extending shuttle bus hours past midnight.



The app is being advertised to downtown workers to help them get around safely at night but is available for anyone's use.



The pilot program was unveiled and began Friday.

