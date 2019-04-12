Savannah police recruit shoots himself at firing range

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A police recruit was taken to a hospital after shooting himself during training at a firing range, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department said in a news release that the trainee accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday during a firearms training exercise at its gun range. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, which wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Savannah police did not release the name of the injured recruit. The department said its internal affairs division is investigating the shooting.

