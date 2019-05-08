Savannah State University student shot and wounded, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A student has been shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon at Savannah State University in Georgia and a suspect is in custody.

Savannah State spokeswoman Loretta Heyward said a male student was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot outside a student housing complex on campus. She had no information on the student’s condition.

WSAV-TV was told De'Ante Lamont Scott was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:15 p.m. at University Commons Building 32. Scott, who is not a Savannah State student, was taken to the Chatham County jail.

Savannah State was briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting.

At least three other people have been shot in separate crimes on Savannah State’s campus since 2014. Two of them were killed.

Authorities say SSU police are also investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the same area as Tuesday's shooting. One person sustained minor injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.