Savannah toddler drowns in St. Simons Island waters

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A 2-year-old girl died Saturday after being pulled from a tidal pool on East Beach on St. Simons Island, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Glynn County police were told that Dorisa McGiver-David was dancing in the water with her mother when she fell face down into the water. Her mother pulled her out and tried to get her to cough the water up.

Glynn County Emergency Medical Services was called to the beach just after 3 p.m. The report said the girl was breathing and conscious as she was taken to Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center, but died about three hours later.

The coroner called to perform the autopsy requested an investigator.

The family lives in Garden City, a suburb of Savannah.

