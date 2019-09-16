Second shooting in 24 hours in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a second shooting in 24 hours.

Police were called to Second Street at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a person shooting at a car with two people inside.

The victim was transported to South East Georgia Health Systems for treatment. Police do not have any suspect information.

Earlier Saturday, police say, Cameron Johnson, 20, was shot and killed in an argument over a girl. Ronrecus Goodwin, 21, turned himself in and is charged with aggravated assault and murder.

