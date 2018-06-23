Four accused of Serving a side of meth with a meal

CANTON, Ga. - Four employees of a Cherokee County Wendy's location were arrested after police say they were allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of the restaurant.

Police tell CBS46.com that the four were dealing small amounts of drugs in the restaurant for several weeks.

The four arrested are

Zachary Jerome Donley, 27

Kristal Dawn Hogan, 32

Amanda Jean McCartney, 36

Jeffery Levi Justus, 26

Police say they had been investigating the drug dealing for a while. The bust happened on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, the restaurant closed for a few hours.

