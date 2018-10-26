Sex offenders required to go to city hall for Halloween in Georgia town

ATLANTA - At least one Georgia town is requiring sex offenders on parole or probation to spend part of Halloween at city hall.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported sex offenders must be in the city council chambers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Grovetown, about 10 miles west of Augusta.



Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones said the move is designed to make sure children are safe. Jones says the town has about 25 or 30 registered sex offenders.



He says four officers will supervise the offenders.



The Georgia Department of Community Supervision says it can require people on parole to report to a certain location, and can impose curfews on sex offenders.



Several Georgia counties said in recent years they planned Halloween visits to sex offenders on parole.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.