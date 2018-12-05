Sheriff: 911 emergency lines down in Charlton County

FOLKSTON, Ga. - Emergency lines were down Wednesday morning in Charlton County, according to Sheriff Dobie Conner.

Conner said a fiber optic line in Savannah was cut and caused the issue, which affects calls to the 911 line and Sheriff's Office from cellphones.

The department can still receive calls from land lines, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Residents in Folkston using a cellphone will need to call the Charlton County Sheriff's Office temporary internet line at 912-497-5468 for both emergencies and non-emergencies until the issue is resolved, Conner said.

Conner did not indicate how long it would take to fix the issue.

Residents using land lines can call 912-496-7321 or 912-496-2281.

