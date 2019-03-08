Sheriff: Girl buried in backyard had been caged, starved

GUYTON, Ga. - An investigator with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says a girl whose body was buried along with her older brother in the backyard had been beaten, bound, starved and shocked with a stun gun.

Investigator Abby Brown testified Tuesday that 14-year-old Mary Crocker also was kept naked in a dog cage and duct taped to a ladder to straighten her stiff limbs, the Savannah Morning News reported.

Mary’s body was found in December along with that of Elwyn Crocker Jr., also 14 when he disappeared in 2016. The two had been homeschooled, their disappearances never reported.

The children's father Elwyn Crocker Sr., his wife, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and mother-in-law’s boyfriend are charged with felony murder in addition to cruelty to children.

Brown said a relative charged in the case overheard a family discussion about Mary’s death and called his aunt, who then called authorities.

