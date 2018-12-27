Sheriff's office needs help locating K9 Rocco missing near Tennessee/Georgia line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Dade County Sheriff's Office in Georgia is asking for help finding a missing police K9 dog.

He was last seen in the area of the Interstate 59 and Interstate 24 split.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout after K9 Rocco jumped out of a patrol car.

"The door on one of our K9 units malfunctioned, and K9 Rocco jumped out of the car going to a wreck on the interstate. Please help us locate K9 Rocco, by sharing this post, and being on the lookout."

Deputies are asking that if you do find Rocco to use caution, and DO NOT approach him, as he may be injured.

He is not wearing his harness, only his chain collar.

Please call Dade County 911 if located, @ (706) 657-4111

