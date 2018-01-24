Shrimping closed in Federal waters off Georgia's coast

Capt. Mike, his one regular crew member and Gov. Scott brought in about 450 pounds of wild shrimp on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shrimping in the Federal waters of of the coastline of Georgia is closed starting January 24th. Trawling or shrimping for brown, pink, or white shrimp is now against the law until the NOAA Fisheries issue a new Fishery Bulletin announcing the re-opening to shrimp harvest in federal waters off Georgia.



The purpose of the closure is to protect the white shrimp spawning population. Georgia closed its state waters to all shrimping on January 15, 2018, due to a prolonged period of water temperatures at or below 9°C in the region. The state of Georgia requested NOAA Fisheries to close federal waters off Georgia.

During the closure, possession of brown, pink, or white shrimp is prohibited on board a vessel in federal waters off Georgia unless the vessel is in transit through the area and all nets with a mesh size of less than four inches, as measured between the centers of opposite knots when pulled taut, are stowed below deck.



Any vessel trawling within 25 nautical miles seaward from the Georgia shoreline must use trawl nets with a minimum mesh size of four inches or greater.

From the shoreline to three nautical miles is considered state waters. Beyond three nautical miles and outward is considered federal waters.

The federal waters offshore of South Carolina closed on January 17th with similar restrictions and reasoning.

The NOAA Fisheries Service, Southeast Regional Office, is responsible for managing commercial and recreational fisheries in the southeastern United States and U.S. Caribbean.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.