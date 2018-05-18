Shrimping opens in Georgia's federal waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shrimping for white, brown, and pink shrimp off of the Georgia coast's federal water is open as of 4:15 p.m., local time, May 18, 2018. Georgia state waters remain closed until the state determines an appropriate reopening date.

Georgia closed its state waters to all shrimping on Jan. 15 due to a prolonged period of water temperatures at or below 9°C in the region.

Georgia requested NOAA Fisheries to close federal waters off Georgia. The federal closure was effective Jan. 24. The purpose of the closure was to protect the white shrimp spawning population.

Based on warming water temperatures and current projections provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, state fisheries officials determined the threat to overwintering shrimp has passed and requested that NOAA Fisheries open federal waters to trawling.

Georgia officials will continue to monitor the white shrimp population for the purposes of determining when it is appropriate to allow shrimp fishing to resume in state waters.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.