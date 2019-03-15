Sidney Lanier Bridge getting maintenance, repairs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Repairs to the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick will force some detours for drivers, starting Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southeast will be performing maintenance and repairs to the bridge.

The Liberty Ship Park area will be closed from Monday until the work is completed within the area. The vehicle parking area, boat ramp and fishing pier will remain open.

There is also the possibility that one lane may be closed during the work.

For the latest on closures and the repair work, check the City of Brunswick Facebook page.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.