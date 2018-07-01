Sister of ex-cop suspected of double murder says system failed him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Katie Kettles Sasser and John Hall were found dead Thursday at Hall’s Tolomato Island home in Georgia hours before investigators said a former Glynn County Police Lieutenant, Corey Sasser, initiated a standoff with police. Soon after, Sasser was found dead inside of his pickup truck from a gunshot to the chest.

Corey Sasser’s sister is taking this loss of her brother hard. She along with the rest of the family are at Corey’s home trying to make sense of everything that has happened.

She said although her brother is a suspect in this murder case, she knows he was a good person.

"My brother is the good guy that has now been portrayed as the bad guy, as a monster to several people, Dannette Sasser said.

Corey Sasser spent several years in law enforcement. His sister said he received several honors and awards for his service and moved up the ranks fast. She said her brother was a family man who would do anything for his ex-wife, Katie Kettles Sasser, and his two children.

"I want the community and others to know that Corey wasn’t the person being portrayed in the media and other places. He was actually a good father, good son, brother and daddy to both his kids," Dannette said.

She said she feels law enforcement should have provided her brother with an ankle monitor to track his every move because he suffers from PTSD. She said the system failed him.

"I don’t want to seem as if I don’t care because these were human beings. These were lives lost. I am sorry. I am terribly sorry. My heart aches for them, my heart aches for my brother. I just don’t know what else could have been done," Dannette Sasser said.

Corey Sasser’s sister said her brother suffered PTSD from his time in the armed forces and needed help. Now Sasser's two sons are without a mother or father.

"The next step for me is to go in there and see about my nephews, to go see about River, Katie and Corey’s son. The next step for me is to find he strength, the courage and the peace to go forward and move on," she said.

