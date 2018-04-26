Skeleton in suitcase: Georgia police need help identifying victim

Artist rendering of what person whose skeletal remains were found in a suitcase might have looked like.

JACKSON, Ga. - Investigators in Georgia are seeking information to help identify skeletal remains found in a suitcase along Interstate 75 in Dec. 2017.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Butts County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains found in a soft-sided suitcase along Interstate 75 in Butts County on Dec. 28, 2017.

Investigators said an anthropological exam showed the remains to be an black female between 19 to 45 years-old. Detectives believe the woman was between 5 feet and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The remains distinguished a well-healed fracture found on the right leg directly at the ankle and a gap between the top two front teeth.

GBI released a composite sketch of what the female may look like base on the skull structure.

Those with any information about this case is asked to call the GBI office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216 or email.

