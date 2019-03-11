South Georgia sheriff seizes $500,000 cash from one traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. - Ddeputies who pulled over a driver for erratic driving on Interstate 75 last week found more than $500,000 in cash in the car, according to Lowndes County sheriff.

WALB-TV reported deputies made the traffic stop after seeing the vehicle weaving across lanes and moving at a very slow speed on the busy highway.

Sheriff Ashely Paulk said drug dogs were used to sniff the car. No drugs were found, but deputies did discover duffel bags and a dog food bag stuffed with cash. The sheriff says there was about $508,000 total.

This seizure is just one of many that deputies made during traffic stops.

“I don’t know what slow down means. That’s not in our vocabulary," Paulk told WALB.

Paulk said the bills were bundled and wrapped with plastic and rubber bands “the same way they wrap cocaine.” He said the driver is currently only charged with traffic offenses, but the investigation remains open.

