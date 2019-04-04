Special delivery: Drugs & phones intercepted at Georgia prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Let’s face it: everyone loves a good care package, and prisoners are no different.

That’s why it’s no surprise that corrections officers at Ware State Prison in Georgia on Tuesday intercepted quite the bundle of goodies intended for prisoners there.

Here’s the haul: 102 grams of ecstasy, 63 grams of meth, 43 grams of pot, three kilograms of tobacco, eight saw blades, 27 phones, 16 phone batteries, 24 phone chargers, three SIM card tools, a pair of pliers, a wrench, some tape, a lighter, 33 rolling papers, cigarillos, clothing and some epoxy.

We can’t imagine all the contraband was destined for the same recipient, but if it was, that individual has interesting tastes and some entrepreneurial ambition -- or just plain old dreams of busting out of prison “Shawshank Redemption”-style.

The Georgia Department of Corrections arrested a person suspected of throwing the items over the prison walls, though the individual’s identity was not immediately released.

