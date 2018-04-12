St. Marys man convicted of murder in girlfriend's shooting death

WOODBINE, Ga. - A Camden County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of murder in the shooting death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to the victim's father.

Jimeshia Gordon was shot at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments. She was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died.

Gordon's daughter, Kamela, was grazed by a bullet in the April 2016 double shooting. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released to family members.

St. Marys police quickly identified Roney Wilson, as a suspect in the case and he was arrested in Indianapolis four months later. He was returned to Camden County to face charges of murder and aggravated assault charges.

Wilson, now 33, went on trial Tuesday. He claimed he was arguing with Gordon when the gun went off accidentally.

Gordon's father told News4Jax Wednesday night that the jury found Wilson guilty on five of six counts, including murder.

Wilson will be sentenced next month.

