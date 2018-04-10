St. Marys man accused of killing woman, injuring toddler goes on trial

WOODBINE, Ga. - A man accused of killing his 24-year-old girlfriend and injuring her 1-year-old daughter two years ago went on trial Tuesday in Camden County.

Jimeshia Gordon was shot at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments. She was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died.

Gordon's daughter, Kamela, was grazed by a bullet in the April 2016 double shooting. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released to family members.

St. Marys police quickly identified Roney Wilson, as a suspect in the case and he was arrested in Indianapolis four months later. He was returned to Camden County to face charges of murder and aggravated assault charges.

Wilson, now 33, is on trial.

Kamela and and her older sister are being raised by their grandparents.

"Jimeshia was so loving and caring. She was a good mother to her kids," Pam Cummings, Gordon's mother, said after the shootings. "Everybody got along with her. Everybody in the family loved her. And their mama. They miss their mama. It is just so sad."

Incident reports from the St. Marys Police Department obtained by the I-TEAM show that Wilson has a list of charges dating back to 2005, when he was charged was for driving without a license.

According to the reports, several incidents related to Wilson happened at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments and throughout the city of St. Marys.

In 2007, Wilson was charged with misdemeanor battery. The police report said a woman claimed Wilson beat her up -- punching her in the face, throwing her to the ground and kicking her. The woman had a busted lip and scratches on her legs and arms, the report said.

In 2008, Wilson was arrested on charges of probation violation obstruction and more charges of assault and battery, according to reports.

He also faced charges of firearm possession by a convicted felon and larceny theft over the next several years, according to the reports.

In 2015, police said they were called after a woman in a relationship with Wilson claimed she caught him in bed with another woman and when she confronted him about it, he became enraged and began to beat her. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck, threw her into the bathtub and wouldn't let her leave, the report said.

Wilson was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery, the incident report said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.