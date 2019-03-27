St. Marys police chief to leave for new job in North Georgia

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Chief of Police Timothy Hatch announced he is leaving St. Marys next month to take a job in a North Georgia city.

Hatch, who has chief of the St. Marys department for 14 years, will leave the city on April 19.

Hatch said in his resignation letter submitted Tuesday that has enjoyed his tenure with the city and looks forward to continuing to develop the department until he leaves.

St. Marys officials said they're working to find an interim police chief while they search for a replacement.

Hatch has family in the Atlanta area and was already familiar with Oakwood and Hall County, he told the Gainesville Times.

"My wife and I, our hearts are in the mountains,” Hatch told the newspaper.

Hatch worked with the University of Georgia Campus Police, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department before 14 years taking charge of the St. Marys Police Department.

Hatch graduated from Mercer University with a criminal justice degree and attended the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government Management Development Program and FBI National Academy.

