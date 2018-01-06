St. Simons Island Chick-fil-A wants its cow back

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A St. Simons Island Chick-fil-A restaurant said that despite having surveillance footage of teenagers trashing the dining room and stealing its 3-foot cow, it won’t press charges if they return the cow.

A representative with the restaurant published a Facebook post Saturday with pictures of the mess the teens left and the cow that was stolen.

The fast-food chain said it has security footage of the incident but would rather not involve law enforcement. Representatives from the restaurant said they are giving the teenagers 72 hours to come forward and return the cow.



